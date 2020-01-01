Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa backs Kaizer Chiefs legend Radebe to run for Safa presidency

The 2010 Nedbank Cup winning-coach has backed his former Bafana teammate ahead of the 2023 elections

Former head coach Roger De Sa believes Lucas Radebe should be the next president of the South African Football Association (Safa).

The 55-year-old backed Radebe to replace Danny Jordaan as Safa president due to his experience as a former professional footballer.

Radebe was ineligible to run for the top job in 2018 as he didn’t meet the requirement and Jordaan was re-elected unopposed after Ace Ncobo withdrew from the presidential election race.

More teams

The organisation's electoral code states the candidate needs to have served in the Safa structures for a period of five years in the lead up to the election

However, the former Bafana Bafana captain, Radebe had only served in the technical committee alongside Farouk Khan, Buti Mathathe, Anna Nyman, Neil Tovey and Natasha Tsichlas.

When speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja), De Sa explained Safa needs a great influencer like Radebe, who had a successful playing career.

“We need people that can speak like Lucas with a lot of experience to head the federation," De Sa told Daily Sun.

"He also made his name in Europe, but does he want it [the job]? I doubt it. He will be a great leader in football. He would probably need to have a good team around him.”

Radebe won trophies with , before moving to English side where he achieved legendary status and he was also part of the Bafana team which clinched the 1996 (Afcon) title.

De Sa is now a football administrator as he is serving as the general manager at National First Division (NFD) club Cape Umoya United.

The former goalkeeper said Safa should look to emulate Cricket (CSA) which is run by a retired professional cricketer, Graeme Smith, who is the former Proteas captain.

Article continues below

“It’s nice to see ex-professionals lead the game. Graeme Smith [Director of Cricket at Cricket SA] is now doing it in cricket, so we need others [former players] to lead football," he added.

The next Safa elections are set to take place in 2023 and it remains to be seen whether Jordaan will run for a third term.

Radebe has previously admitted his interest in taking over the Safa presidency, but he will have to meet the requirements .