Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Davids pinpoints Kaizer Chiefs' 'weaknesses' ahead of Maritzburg United clash

Maritzburg United assistant coach Maahier Davids is confident that they get maximum points from their upcoming match against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.



The two teams are set to clash in a PSL encounter at the iconic, FNB Stadium with the Team of Choice desperate to end their nine-match winless run, while Amakhosi are wounded after losing 1-0 to Royal AM on Sunday.



Davids, who had a brief stint as Orlando Pirates academy coach in 2019 after joining the club along with his brother, Fadlu, feels that Maritzburg didn't deserve to lose to Chiefs in the first round league clash as Bernard Parker's goal earned Amakhosi a 1-0 win on November 21.



"We played Kaizer Chiefs about a month back and I don't think we deserved to lose that game," Davids told the club's social platform on Tuesday morning.



"I think we deserved to get at least one point from that game at Harry Gwala Stadium.



"Of course, taking some positives out of that game and pinpointing some weaknesses in Chiefs' line-up and we try to exploit them."



Chiefs marked their return to action after a two-week break forced by a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp in Naturena, Johannesburg with a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United on December 12, but they were humbled by Maritzburg's KwaZulu-Natal rivals, Royal AM over the weekend.



"I have seen them [watched videos] this [Tuesday] morning, they have changed their structure after their Covid-19 outbreak, they are now going with a three defence line," he continued.



"We have to prepare for that, but of course, at the same time, we have to be prepared if they do change and come out with a four defence line.



"It is for our guys to prepare, freshen up and go full steam ahead and try to get maximum points against Kaizer Chiefs."



Maritzburg and Chiefs are currently placed 12th and sixth respectively on the league standings heading into what will be their final match of 2021 before we enter a mid-season break.