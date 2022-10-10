Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Davids fired alongside Zinnbauer in less than two weeks as Lokomotiv Moscow assistant coach

Fadlu Davids has joined Josef Zinnbauer out of Lokomotiv Moscow about two weeks after being appointed as the club's assistant coach.

Davids was hired on September 27

WHAT HAPPENED: The former Bucs tactician was employed by the Russian team to help Josef Zinnbauer in turning the club's fortunes around. Prior to David's arrival, the team had won just one game in five matches across all competitions.

However, after Zinnbauer was fired a few days ago, Davids' agent Rastthoem Simons has confirmed his client is also out.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Fadlu [Davids] met the General Manager with all the staff brought in by him. The entire technical team parted ways amicably with the club, so the existing technical team has since left the club. With the entire re-structuring of the club now taking place," Simons confirmed as quoted by iDiski Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davids played a part in helping the Russian outfit claim a 5-0 win over Khimki in the Russian Cup in his first assignment alongside Zinnbauer.

Lokomotiv Moscow then fell 4-2 against Ural before a 4-0 defeat at Sochi in the top-tier matches.

WHAT NEXT? As Lokomotiv Moscow prepare to play Torpedo Moskva in a league match this weekend, Davids will be back in the market hoping to find another team as soon as possible.