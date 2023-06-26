Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Davids confirmed as Raja Casablanca assistant coach

Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca have announced Fadlu Davids as their new assistant coach to Josef Zinnbauer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following weeks of speculation, it is now official that Davids will be working at the Green Eagles as part of the German's backroom staff.

The latest job comes two weeks after the 42-year-old led Maritzburg United to relegation from the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Let's all welcome our new coach assistant who just joined the team, Davids Fadluraghman," announced Raja.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the second time for Davids to coach outside South Africa following last year's brief stint in Russia as Lokomotiv Moscow as Zinnbauer's understudy. The two struck a relationship at Orlando Pirates and it continues abroad.

Coaching continental heavyweights Raja is expected to offer Davids experience that could see him being one of the most sought-after South African coaches.

At Raja, the tactician will also be working with former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo who signed for the Green Eagles last week.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIDS? The former Pirates coach has already begun work in Morocco as Raja prepare for the Arab Club Champions Cup which they kickoff away at CR Belouizdad on July 27.

Interestingly, Davids is set to come up against his younger brother Maahier who is Pitso Mosimane's assistant at Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.

Raja and Al Wahda will meet in the Arab Cup on August 3.