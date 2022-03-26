Ex-Orlando Pirates Chabalala wishes 'Davids and Ncikazi selected players on merit'

Former Orlando Pirates defender Tonic Chabalala has questioned why, according to him, Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids are not prioritising selecting players on merit.

Giving an example of Frank Mhango's situation at Bucs, Chabalala said he would overlook other aspects of the players and give them playtime so long as they perform.

"If I were to coach Pirates, I would prioritize playing players based on their performances in training because, at the end of the day, it would be me whose job would be on the line if results were not coming the team’s way," Chabalala told Soccer Laduma.

"Some of the things I see at the club from a distance do not sit well with me, and I wish that players are selected on merit."

Despite his recent stellar individual performance at the Africa Cup of Nations with Malawi in Cameroon, Mhango has not found himself prominently used by the Soweto giants under his co-coaches Ncikazi and Davids.

"Let me give you an example of Gabadinho Mhango, who is not playing, and I don’t understand the logic behind his omission," he addded.

"I hear stories of discipline and all of that, but for me, I wouldn’t care as a coach about the player’s discipline away from the team and I would judge them based on performance in what I see in training.

"It’s so frustrating to hear coaches talking about building because we have been building all the time. Until when will we be building? It’s so frustrating.

"For me, whoever is performing well in training should be selected for matches."

The Malawian has played just four appearances – with a total of 132 minutes from those games - for the Sea Robbers this season.

In the last campaign, the 29-year-old made 22 appearances when he was being coached by Josef Zinnbauer. In those games, the forward scored five goals.

The 2019/20 season remains Mhango’s best when he found the back of the net 16 times in 28 games.

The current coaches have preferred Kwame Peprah and Zakhele Lepasa over the Malawian in both domestic and continental games.