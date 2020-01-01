Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Seema impressed by Chippa United work ethic

The former Lesotho international has provided an injury update with 2019/20 campaign set to resume soon

New head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has expressed pleasure at the commitment of the players as they look to avoid relegation from the .

The Lesotho-born tactician surprisingly joined the Chilli Boys last month after dumping PSL top eight hopefuls Bloemfontein .

Seema had also guided Phunya Sele Sele to this season's Nedbank Cup semi-finals where they will face FC on August 8.

The 40-year-old has now been tasked with ensuring that Chippa retain their status in the elite league and he explained that he is happy with a change of scenery at the Port Elizabeth-based side.

“It’s a group [team] that is willing to work and that is the first positive thing. We need to work hard as a group,” Seema said on Daily Sun.

“We don’t have anyone that thinks he stands out more than other players. So, it’s a good group of players and we can work hard and ensure we do well for the club.”

Seema is the Chilli Boys' fourth head coach this season after the club fired Clinton Larsen and Norman Mapeza, before parting ways with Rhulani Mokwena at the end of June 2020.

Chippa are placed 12th on the league standings - three points above the relegation zone and Seema is hopeful that his side will get positive results when their league campaign resumes later this month.

“The guys are willing to learn what we are implementing, The confidence is there," Seema, who is a retired central defender, continued.

"As it is said, when a new coach is appointed, every player breaths some fresh air and wants to show the coach what they are capable of. They are responding very well. Hopefully, we will get the results that we want.”

Seema revealed that he is enjoying working with his assistant Mbuyiselo Sambu, who has served as the club's caretaker coach in the past.

“I have been welcomed with open arms. Sambu and I are working well," the former captain added.

"I know him well as we did some courses together and we played at the same time. It’s easy for us to work together."

The Chilli Boys are set to take on in a league clash at Orlando Stadium on August 14 and they could be without experienced winger William Twala, who is currently nursing an injury.

“Other than that, it’s a clean bill of health,” Seema concluded.

Twala was one of Chippa's top performers before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The former player has netted four goals in 21 appearances in the league this term.