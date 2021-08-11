Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Seema: Golden Arrows can challenge for the MTN8 and PSL titles

The 41-year-old tactician made it known that Abafana Bes'thende will fight for a win when they face Matsatsantsa

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Lehlononolo Seema has vowed to deliver two trophies at the KwaZulu-Natal side.

The former Lesotho international was appointed by Abafana Bes'thende at the end of last season after he guided Chippa United to safety as they won the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.

Seema replaced coach Mandla Ncikazi, who had steered Arrows to their highest finish in the PSL last term with the team finishing fourth.

Abafana Bes'thende will now take on SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarter-finals at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday and Seema is setting his sights on winning the competition and the league title.

“There's one thing we're looking at this season... [that one thing] is to challenge this league and push as far as we can," Seema told the media.

"If the opportunity presents itself like this weekend [referring to the MTN8 first round], let's take a trophy or two and try to reward the chairlady [Mato Madlala].

“If we finished in position four last season, we can push for position three, we can push for position two and we can push for position one."

Seema, who has never won a major trophy as a coach, disclosed that he was not given a mandate by Madlala.

"We have to set high standards for ourselves because expectations are there now," the retired central defender continued.

"But one thing that I can tell you is that the chairlady didn't give me any mandate. This team is capable of surprising a lot of people.”

The former Orlando Pirates captain feels that SuperSport have an edge over his side due to their cup pedigree, but he promised that his charges will fight for a win.

“We are looking at this game as our final before the final. In cup competitions, SuperSport have done more than we've done," he added.

"So we go there as underdogs and we don't want to say 'no we have a good record against them'. Even so, we will fight.

“This [the MTN] is their territory that's why they've inherited the name “cup specialists”. It's going to be a difficult game.”

SuperSport have won two MTN8 titles in the last four years, but Arrows' only major cup win came in 2009 as they clinched the MTN8 trophy.