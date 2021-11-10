'Zimbabwe are not coming to SA on holiday' - ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dinha warns Bafana Bafana

Former Orlando Pirates captain Edelbert Dinha has fired a warning to South Africa ahead of their encounter against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The two Southern African sides will meet in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium with Bafana Bafana needing a victory in order to consolidate their spot at the top of the Group G standings.

While Zimbabwe's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup have diminished having failed to record a win in their first four matches in Group G - recording three defeats and one draw.

Dinha, who captained Zimbabwe during his playing days, explained that the Warriors are using their last two matches in Group G against Bafana and Ghana as preparation for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“Afcon is around the corner in January and we need to go to Cameroon with a positive mind and attitude,” Dinha told Sowetan.

“We are using these remaining two World Cup qualifiers against Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia as preparation for Afcon.

"We understand that SA wants to qualify for the World Cup but we have also qualified for Afcon and we need to prepare for that tournament."

The 2022 Afcon finals will be hosted by Cameroon between January 9 and February 6 2022, with Bafana having failed to qualify for Africa's biggest football tournament.

Dinha warned that Zimbabwe are "not coming to South Africa on holiday" and that the team's interim coach Norman Mapeza is keen to impress and get the job on a permanent basis.

“We are going to Cameroon with the mission of doing well and trying to get out of the group stage," the retired defensive midfielder continued.

"We are not coming here to SA on holiday, we are here for the coach to make sure that he keeps the spirit going among the players and work on formations as we look ahead to the 2022 Afcon.

“The coach’s job is not secured because he is on an interim basis and he wants people to understand that he is focused and he has what it takes to take the team to Afcon next year," the former Ajax Cape Town star explained.

"It’s the Limpopo derby and there is a lot at stake for both countries.”

South Africa and Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw in a Group G encounter at National Sports Stadium in Harare in September this year.