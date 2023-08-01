Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Dinha gives suggestions on how to stop Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Edfelbert Dinha explains what the Buccaneers need to do to break Mamelodi Sundowns' supremacy in domestic football.

Pirates have been trying to win the PSL for over a decade

But Sundowns have largely stood in their way

Dinha gives them tips to break Sundowns' dominance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have won a record six successive Premier Soccer League titles as local teams struggle to stop them. After signing four players in the current transfer window, they still promise to continue dominating the local football landscape.

But the Buccaneers have also been building a squad that will be capable of competing on the local front as well as the Caf Champions League. Dinha feels players who did duty last season will fire up Pirates who he says “will give Sundowns a good run for their money.”

WHAT DINHA SAID: “I think if Pirates continue with the players they had last season and the players they have signed this season, they can challenge Sundowns [for the league title]," Dinha told Sowetan Live.

"But it doesn’t mean that they will do it by just signing new ones because they still have to adjust to the system and the culture of the team.

"I think they will give Sundowns a good run for their money. It might not happen immediately because they will take time to understand what is happening in the club, come next year, I think they will do it. I would love for them to do well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dinha's remarks are an echo of another former Buccaneers defender Innocent Chikoya who also believes coach Jose Riveiro is "cooking something special." Even though Pirates claimed two trophies last season, the fact that the PSL title keeps on eluding them does not go down well with their fans.

The Buccaneers last won the PSL title at the end of the 2011/12 season and that is a very long time for the traditional giants.

They looked promising last season and it is to be seen if Riveiro's new signings will help them realise that potential.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants prepare to visit Stellenbosch for their first league match of the season on Saturday.