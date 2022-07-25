Ex-Nigeria forward Moses after bright Spartak Moscow start: 'I don't score every week'

The 31-year-old continued his fine start to the season after notching again in the 4-1 win on the weekend

Spartak Moscow forward Victor Moses has discussed his impressive start to the new season in the Russian Premier League.

The 31-year-old former Nigeria international grabbed his second goal for Spartak in two matches as they defeated Krasnodar 4-1 at Krasnodar Stadium on Sunday.

The former Chelsea player had helped Spartak salvage a 1-1 draw from their opening fixture after he scored to deny Akhmat Grozny at Akhmat-Arena last weekend.

The performances have moved Spartak to applaud his achievement by posting his picture on their social media pages while celebrating one of the goals with a caption: "Two goals, in two games, Victor [Moses] is on fire."

Moses has pledged to help Spartak to do even better this season.

"It was good to get on the scoresheet. I'm not that player that everyone knows for scoring goals every week," Moses told Spartak's official YouTube channel, after the game.

"But I will do my best to help the team, the team comes first. The only thing is to add my quality to what we already have here.

"We'll keep working together as a team. I am pleased with the way I have started and hopefully, I'll keep the momentum going."

Last season, Moses made 25 top-flight appearances and scored two goals.

The win saw Spartak move second on the table with four points from two matches, two less than leaders CSKA Moscow, who have six.

Spartak will return home for their third fixture of the season against Orenburg at Otkritie Arena on Sunday.