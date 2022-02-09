Addo and Hughton: Ex-Newcastle boss and Borussia Dortmund assistant coach lead Ghana against Nigeria

Ghana have named former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton as technical advisor to Borussia Dortmund assistant coach and new interim Black Stars manager Otto Addo.



A Ghana Football Association statement on Wednesday indicates the two men have been brought together to lead the four-time champions for their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria next month.



Other members of the ad-hoc technical team include Aston Villa U23 boss George Boateng and former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



“Former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo,” the GFA has announced on their official website.



“Other members of the new technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63-year-old will provide technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.



“The four-man team has been put together to take charge of the two matches against rivals Nigeria.”



Hughton and Addo have been the top runners for Ghana’s vacant coaching job since the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac for a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign.



A substantive head coach and technical team is expected to be named after the Nigeria showdown.



Ghana will host the Super Eagles on March 24 before travelling for the reverse fixture in Abuja three days later.



“Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an assistant coach at Hamburger SV," the GFA statement also stated.



“The 46-year-old previously worked as a scout for the Black Stars in 2013 prior to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



“The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.”



Ghana are looking to beat Nigeria for a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition.