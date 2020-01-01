Ex-Maritzburg winger Nyoni reveals interest from Europe and Egypt after social media drive

The Zimbabwean was signed by Cape Umoya United four days after he asked his Twitter followers to help him find a new club

Former winger Gabriel Nyoni says the social media plea he sent out asking for assistance to get a new club drew interest from Europe and North Africa.

The 27-year-old former Highlanders FC and Caps United star was released from his contract by Maritzburg United in August after spending a year at the club.

During his jobless period, the Zimbabwean posted video highlights of his career on Twitter last week captioned: “Kindly like and retweet. Maybe I can get a job.”

Some few highlights of my career so far. Kindly like & retweet. Maybe i can get a job following everyone who retweets pic.twitter.com/BBAodzvUxd — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) August 31, 2020

Four days later, he was unveiled as a new signing for GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya United.

“Cape Umoya already had an interest in me, but the Tweet cemented the interest and made other clubs as far as wanting my signature, as well as some South African teams," Nyoni told BBC Sport Africa.

“The Tweet also gave me football contacts as far away as Europe, but the interests came after I had then already agreed terms with Cape Umoya. The other clubs asked why I didn't wait for them, but loyalty and honesty are among my top priorities, so I finished the deal with them.”

Nyoni is the holder of a marketing degree from a university in his native Zimbabwe.

He graduated in 2016 while playing for Zimbabwean giants Highlanders.

"With my degree I understand how social media can help someone to grow. I wanted to market my brand and create awareness of what I can do,” said Nyoni.

"I have a manager but I did this as my own initiative - as a player, as a brand, you have to take yourself out there, and after playing football it will benefit you, even if you want to go into football administration."

Before partying ways with Maritzburg, the winger had managed 11 appearances in all competitions.

Another Zimbabwean forward at the Team of Choice, Clive Augusto, is also rumoured to be on his way out of the club after struggling for goals in 11 Premier Soccer League games and three Cup games.