Ex-Manchester City star Robinho grew up liking Okocha - Istanbul Basaksehir's Okechukwu

The former Dream Team skipper has spoken of how the Brazilian adores the Super Eagles legend

midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu has stated his teammate Robinho revealed to him he grew up liking former international Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha, famous for his dribbling skills during his playing years, featured for and Wanderers among others.

Okechukwu explained that the former forward learnt a lot from the mercurial midfielder.

"He [Robinho] told me he grew up liking Nigerian players like Jay-Jay Okocha and has learned a few things from his tricks and dribbles," Okechukwu told ChannelTV .

"When I came to the club, he told me: 'you're Jay-Jay's brother. We have been close since then."

The ex-Nigeria U23 captain, who is on loan from Pyramids FC, has stated his delight at playing along with the Brazilian.

"Watching Robinho on television as I did some years ago is different from playing with him as teammates. It's been fantastic playing with Robinho," he added.

The 22-year-old also lifted the lid on the failure of the Nigeria U23 team to qualify for the Olympics while hoping to play for the Super Eagles on future.

"Unlike the previous U23 team that won bronze at the 2016 Olympics, we were not together in camp for long and that affected us," he continued.

"Talking about the Super Eagles, it's the dream of every player to play in the national team but I also realise that we have so many good players in my position like Wilfred Ndidi so I have to work very hard. Hopefully that will be enough to earn me an invitation to the Super Eagles."

Okechukwu has made 30 appearances for his Turkish club in this campaign across all competitions, before the league was suspended owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The defensive midfielder will hope to continue his consistent performances when football activities resume.

