Ex-Man City midfielder Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm after Barnsley tunnel incident

The Fleetwood Town manager is set to appear in court in October after being bailed

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following an incident at his side's match against Barnsley at Oakwell in April.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed Barton, 36, has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on October 9.

An SYP statement read: "On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town."

Barnsley lodged a formal complaint to the English Football League and Football Association following the incident and assisted with police enquiries.

Barton duly denied allegations he had assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

On April 18, he tweeted: "With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made.

"Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment."

Barton, who had Premier League spells with , Newcastle, Queens Park and during his playing career, guided Fleetwood to 11th in League One last season.

The Englishman also spent time in with and the Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

After starting his career at City, Barton made over 150 appearances for his boyhood club before linking up with Newcastle in 2007, where he spent four years before joining .

His four-year stay at Loftus Road was interrupted by his season on loan at Marseille, while two stints at Burnley sandwiched his half-season at Rangers. Barton’s final appearance as a player came for Burnley against in April 2017.

He officially took charge as Fleetwood manager in the summer of 2018 and is currently preparing for his second season at the helm.

Fleetwood are due to face Port Vale in a pre-season friendly away from home on Wednesday night after returning from a week-long training camp in , where they also took on in a friendly fixture.