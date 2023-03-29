Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target Nododa available? 'If you give me R120 million' - Cape Town City boss

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has reacted to reports suggesting that Thabo Nodada is available ahead of the PSL winter transfer window.

Nodada has been linked with big clubs

Comitis won't rule out selling the midfield maestro

City are set to lock horns with Downs next week

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 27-year-old is one of the top central midfielders in the Premier Soccer League and he has been linked with the biggest football clubs in the country over the years.

Mamelodi Sundowns were credited with an interest in Nodada before the start of the current season, but the Ixopo-born player stayed put at the Mother City side.

Comitis made it known that he doesn't put players up for sale and he also gave an example of his building which is worth R100 million.

WHAT DID COMITIS SAY?: “You know I’ve got a building here in Cape Town that’s worth R100 million. If you give me R120 million, it’s available but if you give R80 million, it’s not available,” Comitis said on Far Post.

“We don’t put players up for sale. We get people to call us, they demand the player. If they want him, they come up with the right number, we’re happy to do the business.

"If they don’t come up with the right number, we say thank you very much we are very happy with our player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nodada has also been linked with Sundowns' Gauteng rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the past.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces star is one of City's most prized assets having enjoyed some success with the team - lifting the MTN8 title and Telkom Knockout Cup after the club's formation in 2016.

He is currently contracted to City until June 2024 and it would take a huge offer to prize him away from the Western Cape-based side.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The Bafana Bafana international and his City teammates are set to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL encounter on April 4 in Tshwane.