Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mphela on why he opted for Kaizer Chiefs over SuperSport United return

The former Masandawana hitman speaks about his failed return to Matsatsantsa and how Amakhosi convinced him

Former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela says many people still don’t understand why he decided to leave to join back in 2014.

‘Killer’ maintained he doesn’t regret spending time with the Naturena giants, saying it was part of his journey and that he was close to joining his former club SuperSport United.

Mphela also cited the example of star Cristiano Ronaldo, who left to join , explaining that the former forward wanted to experience new challenges in his career.

“It is simple, but still people do not understand even today,” said Mphela as quoted by DailySun.

“Cristiano Ronaldo left the biggest club in the world Real Madrid and joined Juventus.

"He needed new challenges and that’s why he left the comfort of Madrid to go and slug it out in .”

On his failed return to Matsatsantsa, the retired Bafana talisman added that Amakhosi made it clear why they pursued his signature.

“I was supposed to join SuperSport United again. I had been at Sundowns for six years and I needed a fresh challenge and new environment,” he added.

“It was time to try new opportunities and Chiefs explained why they wanted me and how they were going to use me.

“What they offered me made sense to me because I was still ambitious – it was just a question of opting for the best contract on the table.

“It was about my future and I did not know whether it was going to work on not. I do not regret anything because Chiefs are a big club and at that time, I thought that playing for them was part of my journey.”

Meanwhile, five months after his departure from Chloorkop, the Brazilians were crowned Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and his stay at Chiefs also saw him have limited game time, however, he ended his stint there as a league champion.