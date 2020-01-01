Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Laffor dismisses Mosimane rumours

The Liberian was released by the Brazilians last week after enjoying a largely successful eight-year spell at Chloorkop

Former forward Anthony Laffor has denied any bad blood between him and former coach Pitso Mosimane and says leaving the Brazilians “is not the end,” as he also declares his readiness to open a new chapter in his playing career.

The 35-year-old was let go from his contract by Sundowns last week together with veteran defender Wayne Arendse and midfielder Katlego Otladisa.

After injuries limited his game time for the past three seasons, Laffor parted ways with Downs but he says he is not bitter and “life has to go on.”

“Coach Manqoba Mngqithi was the first person to call me. Unfortunately, I can’t disclose the details of our conversation,” Laffor told the City Press print edition as per Phakaaathi.

“All I can say is that I respect the club’s decision and I bear no grudges. Leaving Sundowns isn’t the end – life has to go on. I’ve won everything with the club. What more could I ask for?”

The Liberian’s departure put a close to his trophy-laden stint at Sundowns where he arrived in 2012.

At Downs, he won five Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, a Caf crown, Caf Super Cup, two Nedbank Cups and as many Telkom Knockout trophies.

But after gaining full fitness towards the end of last season, Laffor was still frozen out of the playing team, fuelling already existing rumours that he was no longer in the good books with former Downs coach Mosimane.

The player, however, denies any rift existed between him and the tactician who signed him from SuperSport United.

“There was nothing personal between me and Pitso,” said Laffor.

“We’ve kept in contact since he moved to . I remained humbled while waiting for game time, believe in time. I’m 100% fit now and ready for my next move.”

It is not yet clear if the Liberian’s next move will see him remaining in the PSL where he first arrived in 2005 to sign for Jomo Cosmos.

He won two league titles with SuperSport United, which makes him one of the most decorated players in the PSL.