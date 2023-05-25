Sibusiso Vilakazi says having ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Morgan Gould in Sekhukhune United's set-up has left a positive impact on Nedbank Cup finalists.

Nedbank Cup to be played in sold-out affair

Sbu Vilakazi eyes second cup triumph

Sekhukhune in search of first piece of silverware

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune United star player, Sibusiso Vilakazi says the experience of former Kaizer Chiefs defender, Morgan Gould, has helped Ba Bina Noko to reach the Nedbank Cup final where they have set an appointment with Orlando Pirates. The final is set to take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium this Saturday evening. Gould is Brandon Truter's assistant.

WHAT WAS SAID: "What is most important is that we are being guided by coach Truter, who is very talented and gifted. We have coach Morgan, he is decorated with the most trophies and his experience in cup finals will influence everyone.

"And I also have to guide and try to help the team. It is the last trophy of the season and having to go all the way for a team like us is exciting, now we need to try and win the trophy," Vilakazi told members of the media.

AND WHAT ELSE: "The team is trying to put a mark on history in terms of putting trophies and we want to have players coming into the team because we win things. That is the culture we are trying to build. The most important thing is to create a team that is going to be able to inspire the upcoming ones because we want to be successful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi has a chance to add to his sole Nedbank Cup, as he is the most decorated player in the current Sekhukhune side. 'Vila' has won the league five times with Mamelodi Sundowns, the MTN8, one Telkom Knockout and the 2017 Caf Super Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT: Both teams are preparing for what is expected to be a crunchy final as the venue is sold out. Pirates are gunning for a second trophy this season while Sekhukhune want to claim their first-ever top-flight trophy.