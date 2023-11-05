Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Nthethe outlines how Mokwena can deliver the African Football League - 'He always has a plan'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe has identified how the Brazilians can win the African Football League.

Sundowns are in the AFL final

They take on Wydad Casablanca

A Downs legend rates Mokwena's chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana reached the final of this inaugural continental competition after seeing off Al Ahly in the semi-final.

They now face Wydad Casablanca in Sunday’s final, first-leg match at Mohamed V Stadium, before hosting the Moroccans seven days later.

Nthethe worked with Mokwena when the youthful coach was assistant to Pitso Mosimane and the Brazilians won the 2016 Caf Champions League.

The former Sundowns defender feels Mokwena can mastermind an upset over Wydad.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Coach Rulani Mokwena has been with the team for a long time and he knows how to rotate the team. He rotates the players at the right time with the right players," Nthethe told Soccer Laduma.

"He always has a plan for a game that he is going to play. And the advantage is that he has a well-balanced squad to rightly rotate in the right way. Look at what he did against Al Ahly in Egypt.

"He didn't use Teboho Mokoena but the players who played on the day did very well, and look, managing a draw against Al Ahly in Egypt is not easy but they did it.

"You know they have many games to play and every player wants to play and those fresh legs are needed both in Africa as well as in the local competitions. As it stands I am happy with what the team is doing and what they are achieving.

"They have already reached the final of the AFL. The Cup of champions and they are showing that they are champions indeed. This helps them not to be scared in any tournament they play with whichever different players they use.

“It does not matter which players they use as they fight to win every trophy they compete in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians face a team that has been difficult opponents for them in recent years and that could be a concern for Mokwena and his men.

Just six months ago, the Moroccans eliminated them from the Caf Champions League at the semi-final stage.

This presents Mokwena with an opportunity to show that he has the tactical acumen to get a crucial victory over Wydad.

WHAT NEXT? Winning the African Football League would serve as a reprieve for Masandawana after they missed out on the MTN8 and Carling Knockout.

Failing to win those two domestic competitions has got their season credentials being questioned.

But if they are triumphant in the African Football League, that would inspire them to lift Caf Champions League, Premier Soccer League title and Nedbank Cup.