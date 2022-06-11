Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Ndlovu slams Zungu for eying Kaizer Chiefs and Masandawana

The 29-year-old recently confirmed he is talking to the Brazilians while there have been offers from other PSL clubs

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Sandile Ndlovu is against Bongani Zungu returning to the Premier Soccer League.

Zungu decided against renewing his contract with Ligue 2 outfit Amiens SC and has talked about coming back to the PSL.

Earlier this week, the midfielder revealed his former club Mamelodi Sundowns have engaged him and also said he is not shutting his door on Kaizer Chiefs who are reportedly after his signature.

“I think there's this tendency of South African players not wanting to fight for their place in Europe,” Ndlovu told Soccer Laduma.

“We usually put it as 'home sick' which is very strange and only happens with our players. Bongani Zungu is quality to be playing PSL football. I don't know what is happening with him, but I don't think coming back to the country is a wise decision, because he still has lots to offer.

“He was at Rangers and if he was pushing so hard, moving to (English) Premier League was close with his quality, I wouldn't advise him to play here. He is too good for PSL and I'm really shocked that he is even considering a move this side.”

If he returns to the PSL, Zungu would join a list of South African players who returned home from Europe in recent years while at the peak of their game like Andile Jali, Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Dolly returned home to dump his former club Sundowns for Chiefs and Zungu has not ruled out such a move.

“I’m very calm. As I said earlier, this is a very, very important part of my football career,” said Zungu.

“For me, I want it to be maybe the last contract of my career. Whether abroad or at home. I met president Motsepe the other year and he told me Sundowns will always be home. So Sundowns will always be my home, no matter what happens from now until when I make my decision on where I’m gonna play.

“Sundowns is the only team that spoke to my agent and they are speaking to my agent still. Others are trying to [as well]. I’m a top player, of course, teams are going to try and find out what’s your situation and all. My phone is open, I’m listening to [offers].”

Chiefs are yet to sign a midfielder for next season while Sundowns have secured the signature of Sipho Mbule.