Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Mudau tips 'dangerous' Shalulile to break 20-goal mark

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Daniel Mudau has predicted Peter Shalulile will score more than 20 goals in the current Premier Soccer League campaign.

Shalulile has so far scored 13 goals in 19 league appearances, while also providing three assists.

Mudau, a prolific forward during his time as a Sundowns player, feels Shalulile can become the best ever Sundowns player.

“I have been highly impressed with him [Shalulile]. If he continues at the rate he is scoring at the moment, he will definitely go on to score more than 20 goals this season. He is scoring at a very high rate and I don’t think I had scored so many goals for Sundowns at the same stage,” Mudau told Sowetan Live.

“He is a busy player who keeps defenders on their toes all the time. He will not only score 20 goals but I believe he will break my all-time scoring record at Sundowns if he stays at the club longer. He is a clinical finisher. The other thing I like about him is that he is a very disciplined athlete who takes his job seriously.”

The PSL hit a low during the 2013/14 season when Kaizer Chiefs’ Bernard Parker top-scored with 10 goals, the lowest tally in the competition's era.

Players have struggled to reach the 20-goal mark, last achieved by then-Swallows FC forward Siyabonga Nomvethe during the 2011/12 season.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma remains the highest ever top-scorer in the PSL era after netting 25 goals during the 2004/05 campaign.

In the past two seasons, Shalulile has been part of the top-scorers, leading the chart at the end of the 2019/20 season while at Highlands Park, before finishing as runners up to Bradley Grobler.

“Sometimes he runs away from defenders by going wide but when he gets an opportunity to score he will punish you. That’s what makes him a very dangerous player,” said Mudau.

“I know sometimes he misses chances but as long as he is on that pitch there is a strong possibility he will get one chance and bury it. He is not your typical target man who sits in the box, like Raphael Chukwu or the late Philemon Masinga used to do.

"Sometimes he runs to the left or right and he also goes to the middle and he benefits from the supply from the likes of Themba Zwane, Neo Maema and other midfielders.”

Shalulile resumes his bid to top the PSL scorers’ chart when Sundowns host Chippa United on February 16.