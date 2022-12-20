Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Kekana lunges into Bafana Bafana - Our 'fans deserve more'

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Hlompho Kekana has taken a swipe at Hugo Broos’ side, saying they are giving their fans a raw deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? In recent years, South Africa have been struggling to qualify for major tournaments. Kekana says the just-ended 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar reminded him there is no longer anything good to say about the national team.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star feels South Africa’s football standards have deteriorated and says Bafana fans deserve more than what the current team is offering.

WHAT KEKANA SAID: “Watching the World Cup made me realise how much South African football fans love the game, they are passionate about the game and it is sad that Bafana Bafana did not qualify for the World Cup,” said Kekana as per Phakaaathi. “Our fans deserve much more than what they are getting at the moment. Our senior national team needs to improve and they have to be counted among the top footballing nations.

“I believe that there is a lot of talent in the country, there is no doubt about that. It’s just a matter of getting things right and we will be able to talk about Bafana with pride. At the moment we can’t say anything about our national team, there is nothing much to say.

“We failed to qualify for the World Cup and the Afcon, which is very bad. Our fans deserve much more than what they are getting at the moment and our players should step up. They have to deliver.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana used to be a continental force between 1996 and 2002, winning the Africa Cup of Nations within that period, as well as qualifying for the World Cup twice.

But since then, they have been struggling to qualify for at least the Afcon finals. South Africa did not make it to the last editions of both the Afcon and World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Now under Belgian tactician Broos, Bafana have been in a rebuilding process as they seek to return to the top echelons of African football.

They resume their bid to qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals with back-to-back fixtures against Liberia in March 2023.