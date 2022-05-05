Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ndzuzo reveals why his dream Kaizer Chiefs move failed

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Sipho Ndzuzo has explained why his anticipated move to Kaizer Chiefs failed to materialize.

Ndzuzo was a highly sought-after during his career, but he could not achieve his wish to play for Amakhosi.

"When my contract with Rangers was expiring, Orlando Pirates came in, apparently Chiefs and Pirates had an agreement that if one approaches a player first, the other should back off," Ndzuzo told KickOff.

"My agent at the time was Mike Makaab, who came to me to say, 'Pirates are giving us more money, we must go to Pirates.'

"I said to him, 'no I want to play for Chiefs', but when I went to Chiefs, Bobby [Motaung] said to me, 'No, but now the chairman of the league came to us to say they are in talks with you, so we can't come for you now.'

"I remind Bobby every day, even now, about that, to say they sabotaged me."

Ndzuzo added Pirates approached him and went ahead to explain why he would not join Chiefs’ Soweto arch-rivals then.

"When my contract with Rangers finally expired, I re-signed with Rangers, I refused to move to Pirates," he explained. "Actually, I at the time preferred to play for Chiefs over playing for Pirates.

"There was too much competition in my position at Pirates, where at Chiefs in the midfield it was only the young Tinashe Nengomasha, who had just come to South Africa.

"Pirates had Thabo Mngomeni, Dumisa Ngobe, Godfrey Sapula, Jabu Mnguni, and Benedict Vilakazi.

"I had agreed to terms with Chiefs before even my contract expired at Rangers, but we kept it a secret."

After his dream to get a contract with the Glamour Boys failed, the former Bafana Bafana man signed for Mamelodi Sundowns, but he later fell out with the club.

Article continues below

"As vocal as I am, I immediately never became a favourite person with the Tsichlas family, I was never a yes man, I asked questions when I was not happy," Ndzuzo continued.

"My problem with them was around the issue of accommodation, I was being accommodated in a clubhouse, I was a senior player to be put in a clubhouse where younger players would come and go, making noise, as a family man, I felt I could not stay there.

"The Tsichlas family were still running the team, even though Patrice [Motsepe] had bought a 60% stake."