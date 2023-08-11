Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela is using his intel to mark where the Birds can hurt Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's MTN8 quarter-final showdown.

WHAT HAPPENED? Komphela left Sundowns in early July and crossed the Gauteng floor to join Swallows.

Now using the inside information he knows of Masandawana, the experienced tactician is plotting against his former paymasters ahead of Saturday's MTN8 quarter-final.

Swallows visit the Brazilians at Lucas Moripe Stadium for the top-eight competition.

WHAT KOMPHELA SAID: “Sundowns have evolved,” said Komphela as per iDiski Times.

“There are certain principles that they still subscribe to, but they have complicated them a bit. If you saw the match against Sekhukhune United [last Friday] when Rivaldo Coetzee got red-carded, you could see when Riva was going and you could see where Khuliso Mudau was going when Riva went in the middle.

“But when Riva was not there, then the dynamics changed and then you look at Abdelmounaim Boutouil, he was going in the same area as Aubrey Modiba was going.

“But when Riva was in there, it left Modiba out. So you need to look at all those pictures and not be blurred or obstructed by the movements of certain individuals and players.

“Look at the frame and the principles and then you realise that ‘okay, such a model exists universally’ and you just have to be aware of them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only Komphela will be facing his former employers on Saturday. Midfielder Andile Jali will also be involved in this grudge tie after unceremoniously leaving Masandawana.

The experienced linkman would be keen to prove to his former coach Rhulani Mokwena what he is missing in him after the youthful coach showed little faith in his last term.

Jali would be praying he will not get a hostile reception at Lucas Moripe where he used to enjoy his football with Masandawana.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOMPHELA? Komphela is now entering the final hours before his side engages the Brazilians who are also unbeaten this term like Swallows.