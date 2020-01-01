Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain Nthethe opens up on survival without salary

The 35-year-old talks about how some former footballers and those who are club-hunting struggle to make a living without earning money

Former defender and captain Thabo Nthethe says he is not struggling to make a living although money he earns while looking for a club “is not enough”.

After an intended move to FC from fell through at the beginning of 2019, Nthethe has been clubless since then.

He had joined Chippa from Sundowns in June 2018 before leaving the Chilli Boys at the end of that year.

The player says an investment policy, as well as a running a business, has kept him afloat, making up for not earning a salary through playing football.

“Currently I’m living on the investment I have with Liberty, though I don’t feel it’s enough,” said Nthethe as per New Frame.

“I’ve been with them for more than six years and that’s what has been carrying me. I have been putting money away for my kids’ education and for my retirement in a retirement annuity, and also, I have cover for anything that will stop me from doing my job, like getting an injury. That’s what I’m currently on.

“I’ve been without a team for a year now and I can, in a way, see life after football. I’ve started other things, business on the side. Money is never enough, so I would not say I’ll be okay.”

Nthethe, who also captained Bloemfontein , advises footballers on how to avoid running into bankruptcy by seeking advice on how to invest

“It’s very important when you are playing to invest or save money,” Nthethe continued.

“I feel players don’t like to ask. It’s best to ask, so that you know how to invest. There are different ways of investing, but to ask and know how best to invest or save is important.

“That’s where we need to step up as players, so that we know more, because most of us footballers don’t know much. You’ll end up knowing how best to invest for life after playing.”

Some former players have been widely reported for having fallen bankrupt after failing to plan for life after football.