Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain Nthethe has no regrets about dumping TS Galaxy

The Celtic legend ruled out the possibility of being in the coaching hot seat at a PSL club

Former captain Thabo Nthethe insists that he has no regrets over his failed managerial career at TS Galaxy.

The retired central defender was announced as Galaxy's new team manager by club chairman Tim Sukazi prior to the start of the current season.

However, Nthethe quit the job at the Mpumalanga-based side after a month and he refused to disclose reasons why he left the club.

The former Bafana Bafana international had joined the club as a player at the beginning of the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) season, but he retired in January 2020.

“I don’t have any regrets that my career as team manager has yet to materialise," Nthethe told Daily Sun.

“I enjoyed myself as a player at Galaxy. Being a manager is one of the things I’d love to do to benefit any team. I was looking forward to the job that Sukazi offered me.

“But things never worked out the way I had planned and I decided to move on with my life. I still believe that it will eventually happen when the timing is right.”

The 36-year-old, who turned out for Sundowns, Bloemfontein and in the , is not interested in becoming a coach.

“I don’t see myself on the bench as a coach in the PSL. If it happens it will be with development structures," he added.

"I can only advice the first-team coach while being in the role of manager, but not become the man at the helm.”

Nthethe helped Celtic clinch the 2012 Telkom Knockout triumph as the club captain, before moving to Sundowns in the following year.

The Bloemfontein-born player said winning the Caf trophy with Downs in 2016 was his biggest achievement at club level.

“I have won a lot of trophies, but winning the Champions League was definitely the icing on the cake in my career," he said.

"It was a great moment, not only for me and Sundowns fans, but for the football fraternity in .”

Nthethe also helped Sundowns clinch three PSL titles, Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout under coach Pitso Mosimane.