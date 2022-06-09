Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns’ Baloyi on Kaizer Chiefs Khune – ‘He needs to change things and sacrifice'

The Amakhosi goalkeeper has become a peripheral figure for the Soweto giants despite signing a contract extension

Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has advised Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune on how he can revive his dwindling career.

Khune was hardly used in the 2021/22 season as Daniel Akpeyi, Brandon Petersen, and Bruce Bvuma were interchangeably used, and Baloyi believes the South African must first change his lifestyle if he is to see his career take a positive turn.

"Itu – we know the talent he has, but it has to come from him believing that he still has it for him to make it," Baloyi told SABC Sport.

"For me, he needs to change a lot of things, including his lifestyle, and make a sacrifice that, ‘I’m sacrificing myself for my last three, four, or five years, and forget about everything else.

"Change your lifestyle, and I’m not saying he’s got a bad lifestyle, but I’m saying, for him to do this, he’ll need to completely overhaul his lifestyle – family, friends, everything.

The former Bafana Bafana custodian further pinpointed the kind of people who can help Khune – who signed a new two-year contract 12 months ago - and also said the Amakhosi goalkeeper should shun social media.

"Just put everything into his football, and that includes having a chef, a personal trainer – and not just someone from Virgin Active giving you unnecessary things to do, and then you post all of these things [on social media]," he continued.

"It needs to be someone that will really sit with him and understand that he needs to get him to this level, and this weight, and maintain it for so many years, so that he can be back to his best again."

Although Khune has struggled for game time at Naturena, Baloyi feels he should not contemplate a move just yet.

"If he’s doing all these things and still not playing, I’d say maybe he needs to move then. But, for me, it would be an injustice for him to just finish his career [on the sidelines]," he added.

"Forget about what everybody says and do you. But go out there and claim your place again. For me, I think, if he doesn’t do that, it will be an injustice to his career, from how it started to where it is, to finish in this way.

Article continues below

"I don’t understand why he’s let himself lose so many years, because it’s the most important years in your career as a goalkeeper. But for you to have wasted that much after having such a beautiful career is an injustice."

Pointing out why Khune should not just hang up his gloves now, Baloyi pointed to his own career blossoming in his latter years.

"I can’t see why Khune can’t do it. I sacrificed everything and I put my soul and everything into it, and I made the [initial] team, but I was just short of making the World Cup squad.

"I mean, he hasn’t played [consistently] for three-and-a-half to four years – that’s a lot of time lost! I went to Sundowns when I was 30, I made the Fifa Confederation Cup at 36 – I was the fittest I had been in my life because my drive was to make the World Cup squad."