Ex-Liverpool star Shaqiri set to depart Lyon for MLS transfer

Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri is closing in on a move to MLS, Lyon confirmed on Friday.

Reports indicate that Shaqiri is set to join the Chicago Fire, with Lyon confirming that the Swiss star is out of the squad for a match against Monaco to finalize the deal.

Shaqiri joined Lyon this summer from Liverpool in a €6 million (£5m/$7m) transfer, but is set to leave just a few months into his three-year deal.

What's been said?

"The management of Olympique Lyonnais and Peter Bosz inform that they have granted Xherdan Shaqiri's request to be able to start discussions with an MLS club as part of a future transfer," the French side said in a statement.

"As a result, the Swiss international midfielder did not take part in today's training session and will not be part of the group that will travel to Monaco tomorrow evening as part of the 23rd matchday of Ligue 1."

Shaqiri's career so far

Shaqiri has played for several of the world's top clubs during his professional career, winning the Champions League twice – once with Bayern Munich and once with Liverpool.

He's won the Bundesliga three times, the Premier League once and the Swiss league three times with Basel while also featuring for Italian giants Inter.

Additionally, the 30-year-old attacker has earned 100 caps with the Swiss national team, scoring 26 goals.

However, the winger has struggled at Lyon this season, with just two goals and three assists in 11 league appearances.

