SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has sarcastically reacted to beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in Saturday’s PSL match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Chiefs were edged 1-0 by SuperSport

Revenge for Hunt against a team that discarded him

He comments on what winning meant for him

WHAT HAPPENED? Gampahni Lungu struck in the first half to separate the two sides and hand Chiefs their third defeat in the last five games. It also ended the Soweto giants’ hopes of playing in continental competition next season.

Hunt, a former Chiefs coach who was fired after just eight months at the club, celebrated the victory in a mocking way. His message on social media was accompanied by Amakhosi’s ‘Love and Peace’ emoji.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Three points never tasted so sweet. Thank you to everyone who came out to support today,” said Hunt.

AND WHAT MORE? Later on, MTNFC reported Hunt as saying “everyone knows what happened to me at Chiefs, fired after getting into the semifinal of the Champions League.”

MTNFC also reported that Hunt confided in people close to him that he felt Zwane was undermining him when the current Amakhosi coach was his assistant at Chiefs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory over Chiefs was not only revenge for Hunt. It was a boost for their top-two ambitions.

Placed third on the table, the Tshwane outfit went level on 51 points with Orlando Pirates, who are second on the standings. They go into the final match of the season still with a chance to play Caf Champions League football next season.

In a season Hunt assembled his SuperSport squad without spending a single cent while Chiefs went to sign 10 players, the Matsatsantsa coach might have shown Amakhosi made a mistake in getting rid of him.

Last week, Hunt even mocked Chiefs for spending a lot of money for nothing.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT? Matsatsantsa visit Sekhukhune United for their last match of the season next Saturday.

It will be a crucial match in which they need to win by a big margin to overtake Orlando Pirates in second.