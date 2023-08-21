Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Khanye convinced ‘Arthur Zwane was better than Ntseki,’ blasts new signings

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has explained why he thinks Molefi Ntseki is worse than Arthur Zwane.

Chiefs are struggling under Ntseki

It's a continuation of last season's problems under Zwane

But Khanye reckons Zwane was better than Ntseki

WHAT HAPPENED? Ntseki is enduring a difficult time as Chiefs coach, having so far failed to lead the Soweto giants to victory in three Premier Soccer League matches they have played this season.

That has strained Ntseki’s relationship with some Amakhosi fans who pelted him with missiles following Sunday’s 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, leaving the coach requiring security escort to the dressing rooms.

Just three months ago, Zwane also endured the wrath of Chiefs fans who threw objects at him at Royal Bafokeng Stadium as he struggled as Amakhosi head coach.

Khanye was a huge critic of Zwane but feels Ntseki is worse than his predecessor.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I have always maintained that the choice of the coach has been questionable and from what I have seen so far there is no improvement in the team from last season,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma.

“I am not a big fan of Arthur’s coaching but he was better than the current head coach. The coach has had pre-season with the team and he had the cheque book to sign players I would assume.

“The coach’s team selections are questionable. [Siyethemba Sithebe] didn’t give Chiefs anything last season and I don’t understand why he was retained. [Yusuf] Maart was inconsistent and didn’t help the club to achieve anything last season.

“I would like to see more of [Edson] Castillo. There have been some moments of him where he showed promise here and there but I am not yet convinced hence I am saying that I would like to see more of him.”

AND WHAT MORE? Khanye further scrutinises Chiefs new signings and touches on Pule Mmodi and Ranga Chivaviro.

“[Pule] Mmodi is a senior player based on what he did at Golden Arrows and you would expect to see more of him at Chiefs in terms of his contributions but I am yet to see that. For me, he looks unfit,” said Khanye

“You talk of a player like Chivaviro and all I can say is that Marumo Gallants and Chiefs are not the same. The guy can’t create a space for himself and the pressure is mounting.

“They should have signed a dynamic striker and should have done everything to bring [Khanyisa] Mayo to the club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There seem to be no improvements at Amakhosi under Ntseki. The new signings are struggling to assert themselves and justify why they were signed.

Already, the Soweto giants have 11 points fewer than PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although they have a game in hand.

It could prove difficult for Ntseki and his men to catch up with Sundowns in the PSL title race.

Also, after the slow start to the new season, Ntseki is already skating on thin ice and his bosses might opt not to be patient with him for a long time.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Ntseki will be trying to ease pressure on himself when Chiefs host AmaZulu in their next PSL match on Saturday.