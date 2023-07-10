Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has given his verdict on the quality of new Amakhosi signings.

Chiefs have signed seven players so far

More arrivals could be witnessed at Naturena

Khanye disapproves most of the new additions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have so far completed the signings of seven players ahead of the 2023/24 season. Confirmed as new arrivals at Naturena are defenders Given Msimango and Thatayaone Dilthokwe as well as midfielders Edson Castillo, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Tebogo Potsane and Pule Mmodi.

Striker Ranga Chivaviro has also been signed by Chiefs. But Khanye is not satisfied with most of the new players.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “Two years ago, Mdantsane should have come to Chiefs because he and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are similar players,” Khanye told Sowetan Live.

“Msimango, I don’t think he is better than the [former] defender of the season Njabulo Ngcobo, but because of the identity the club lost, the philosophy didn’t suit him and the coaches didn’t believe in him and he was never used properly.

“So if you bring Msimango, what has he done at TS Galaxy to earn a place at Chiefs, where there are too many expectations? Chivaviro did well for Marumo Gallants, especially in the Caf Confederation Cup, but I thought they could go for Mayo before he renewed his contract with Cape Town City.

“He is still young. He has proven himself. Chivaviro did well, okay, but I have a problem with his age, so they should have gone for Mayo.”

AND WHAT MORE? Khanye goes on to analyse the signing of Mmodi, Diltlhokwe and Potsane and feels Amakhosi should have considered Lesedi Kapinga and Thulani Serero.

“Modi is 31 this year, and how many seasons is he going to have, and the question is what has he done for Golden Arrows that much to earn a place?” he said.

“I thought they would go for Kapinga. He was unfortunate not to play. For me, he is among the best and he is quality. Given a platform at Sundowns without game time, he was scoring and assisting.”

“Ditlhokwe, I will give him the benefit of the doubt. He deserves to be given a chance. He did well at SuperSport with Thulani Hlatshwayo. They didn’t concede so many goals or lose many. Potsane is a good signing, more dynamic, but he is still the same player. He doesn’t improve and he is still the same as he started. They should have signed Serero, and he can handle the pressure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent seasons, Chiefs have come under stinging criticism for the quality of players they have been signing. Their struggles to claim silverware has been largely credited to a lightweight squad composed of "average" players as club legend Brian Baloyi puts it.

There is so much pressure on coach Molefi Ntseki to get it right in the transfer market this time around. The arrival of some new players especially midfielders has kept fans guessing who will be offloaded by Ntseki.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants have set up a pre-season camp in Mbombela and more new signings cannot be ruled out.