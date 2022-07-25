Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician Ertugral believes co-coaching will only work for Mamelodi Sundowns

The Turkish manager feels the Brazilians are benefiting from continuity and it will not be the same for other PSL sides employing more than one coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral has warned PSL teams that have adopted the co-coaches model that it will not work the way it has for reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The club had promoted assistant coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, to take over the Brazilians jointly, when Pitso Mosimane left in 2020 to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly and the two ensured that the team did not lose its stranglehold of the PSL title in back-to-back seasons.

However, a similar model for Pirates where Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi were brought in to handle the Buccaneers ended in disappointing fashion as they failed to win a trophy, despite reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, and also missed out on continental football after finishing sixth in the league.

Royal AM have also employed the same approach ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, bringing on board Dan Malesela, Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo as co-coaches but Ertugral believes this is an exercise in futility.

“You can’t copy that. Sundowns have a unique story. And it has become a successful story for years now. So, to copy that it’s going to be difficult,” Ertugral told IOL.

He added: “You can’t copy coaching and responsibilities by just putting coaches together. It won’t work. I think for Sundowns, it’s been a very unique story.”

“The environment has to give an opportunity to the egos as well because everyone is a leader. And that has made Sundowns very successful.”

“But you can’t copy that. That Sundowns have been successful with three coaches doesn’t mean other clubs will be as equally successful.”

Sundowns seem to be benefiting from continuity given they handed the reigns to Mngqithi and Mokwena who are well-versed with the goings on at the club as opposed to their rivals.

The two are not the first such model employed by the Brazilians. In the 2005-06 season, they handed the job to Neil Tovey and Miguel Angel Gamodi as co-coaches with the appointment yielding a league title.

Sundowns have been untouchable in the PSL over the last decade, winning seven titles over that period, including the last five in a row. They are favourites again to win a sixth straight crown even though their rivals have made a host of signings in the playing and coaching departments.