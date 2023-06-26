Bafana Bafana defender Thapelo Morena has signed a contract extension with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Morena has been with Downs since 2016

He is now Masandawana's senior players

He has extended his stay at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile player’s previous deal with Premier Soccer League champions Masandawana was due to expire in 2025 but the club has moved in to tie him down to a new contract. According to SABC Sport, Morena’s new deal is for four years.

The player’s agent Basia Michaels could not get into the finer details of the new contract but says the player “will be at Sundowns for some time.”

WHAT WAS SAID: “Yes, we were in discussions regarding another contract for Thapelo,” Michaels told SABC Sport. “As I have said before, he is a valued member of the squad and Sundowns have truly rewarded him for being a key asset.

“But it’s not my place to confirm confidential talks. You’d have to ask the club, but what I can say is that Thapelo will be at Sundowns for some time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keeping Morena could prove crucial for the Brazilians as the right-back-cum-midfielder was one of their top performers in the Caf Champions League last season. He scored important goals away at Al Ahly and in the quarter-finals against CR Belouizdad.

As Masandawana continue to pursue the elusive Champions League title, an experienced player like Morena could be key next term.

He has been with Sundowns for the past seven years and has become of their most reliable players in the continental competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MORENA? The Masandawana utility player is preparing to return from the off-season break to start pre-season training with the rest of his teammates.