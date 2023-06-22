Kaizer Chiefs confirm Nange departure as Hunt hints at signing the midfielder at SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs have announced midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has left the club after two seasons at the Naturena side.

Nange struggled for game time last season

That sparked exit rumours

He has now been released by the club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have opted against renewing Nange's contract which expires on June 30. The midfielder struggled for game time last season and managed to feature in just three Premier Soccer League games plus two Cup matches.

WHAT WAS SAID: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Phathu for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs over the past two years,” said Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jnr in a statement.

“It is a pity that injuries prevented him from playing regularly, as I am sure his undoubted quality would have added value to the team. We wish him success in his future endeavours.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nange becomes the third Amakhosi player to leave the club this winter. He follows defenders Erick Mathoho and Siyabonga Ngezana through the exit door. The two have already been replaced by Thatayaojne Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango who were signed by SuperSport United and TS Galaxy respectively.

The transfer activities happening at Naturena could prove problematic to the next Amakhosi coach in the event Arthur Zwane is sacked. The new tactician could argue the new players do not fit his playing style.

WHAT NEXT FOR NANGE? Over the past few weeks, speculation was rife that Nange was headed to SuperSport. Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt has given the strongest hint that he could sign the midfielder by posting a heart emoji on a tweet confirming the departure of Nange.

They two previously worked together at Bidvest Wits Wits and it was Hunt who recommended that Chiefs sign Nange. When the SuperSport coach was coaching the Soweto giants, he intended to sign the central midfielder but his hands were tied by a Fifa transfer ban.

Hunt was then fired by Amakhosi before bringing in the player but Stuart Baxter went on to sign the former Black Leopards star.