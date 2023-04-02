Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mike Rapatsa is still unconvinced Arthur Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard can turn around the Soweto giants.

Chiefs have won four straight league games

That has boosted their top-two chances

But a club legend is not convinced

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs are on a four-match winning run in the Premier Soccer League and remain firmly in contention for a top-two finish. Before edging Stellenbosch FC 2-1 on Saturday, Chiefs were under fire for grinding out results and Rapatsa was not satisfied with their run.

The former Amakhosi forward feels Zwane and Sheppard are not enough to change Chiefs’ fortunes and need to have their technical team beefed up.

Rapatsa urged the Soweto giants to take a leaf from Sundowns’ way of doing business.

WHAT WAS SAID: “For now I don’t have hope because I can see there are a lot of weaknesses that need to be improved at the club,” Rapatsa told FARPost. “Unless they do something about it. For now, I don’t have hope, I must be honest.

“I think what they need is to beef up their technical team, their technical team is very minimal. Sundowns have set an example of how a football club should be run. So I think Chiefs should learn from Sundowns about how things in modern days.

“I think Zwane and Sheppard are not enough to take Chiefs where they belong because they still need more people to advise.

“They need highly qualified coaches who can do the recruitment because it’s obvious everybody can see that their recruitment is failing. So they need more technical team expertise from people who have been there in football and who know their business.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapatsa mentions Chiefs’ recruitment which has been a major talking point about the Soweto giants. Most players signed by Zwane have struggled to become standout performers.

More is expected from players who will join the club next season. Already, the club has signed defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United on a pre-contract. They have also reportedly signed another central defender Given Msimango from TS Galaxy.

Cape Town City attacking midfielder is also Mduduzi Mdantsane is reportedly on his way to Naturena amid Khama Billiat facing an uncertain future at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be at home again next weekend but this time around they host basement side Marumo Gallants.