Mamelodi Sundowns' Makgalwa rejects loan transfer, demands fast track move before deadline day

Keletso Makgalwa's agent Ntobatsi Masegela has given an update on the midfielder’s situation at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Makgalwa has been struggling for game time at Downs

He has been sent out on loan a number of times

He is no longer interested in another loan move

WHAT HAPPENED? Makgalwa has been struggling to establish himself as a regular player at Chloorkop, resulting in a number of loan moves.

This season, he is yet to feature in a competitive match for the Brazilians while his agent suggests the 26-year-old is training on his own.

With the Premier Soccer League player transfer window closing on September 22, Masegela said they are pushing to beat the deadline day.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We need to find a favourable solution for every party that’s concerned. So we need to look at Makgalwa’s future and the club’s plans moving forward,” Masegela told FARPost.

“So we are currently having those kinds of discussions, the club also knows that we must have a proper way of fast-tracking the move because the transfer window is closing on September 22.

“Also Makgalwa is 26 years old, so we can’t be speaking of loan moves at this stage of his career, it’s either he’s going be playing for Sundowns or going where he’ll play permanently.

“Keletso is a top player, everyone knows what he has done, what he has won. He’s also doing his own special training where he trains three times a day.

“So it shows you the sort of hunger the player has and how much he wants to compete and maybe have an entry into Bafana Bafana. You’ll never know this is football, he’s hungry.

“Without mentioning any names and in respect of Mamelodi Sundowns, there are teams that have shown interest in Keletso and we hope all goes well sooner rather than later.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since being promoted to the Sundowns first team from the reserve side at the start of the 2017/18 season, Makgalwa has been loaned out repeatedly.

He has been sent to play for Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows, TS Galaxy and National First Division side All Stars.

PSL strugglers Richards Bay have been reported as one of the clubs that are interested in Makgalwa.

The highest number of games he has ever played for Sundowns across all competitions in a season is 23 during the 2019/20 term.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKGALWA? The PSL player transfer window closes on September 22 and it is to be seen if the midfielder will find a new home before deadline day.

But with his agent saying there are clubs are interested in him, a permanent move is expected as it appears he is not in the plans of Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.