Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic's agent rules out Cape Town City deal and denies injury issues to blame

The proposed deal between former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic and Cape Town City has collapsed.

Nurkovic is a free agent

Was training with City

Agent explains why the deal collapsed

WHAT HAPPENED: Nurkovic missed the whole of last season as he was recovering from a niggling knee injury sustained in the 2021/22 season at Chiefs.

He had moved to Royal AM in May 2022 but his time with the KwaZulu Natal club ended in acrimony after just two months and led to a Fifa compensation case that is now on appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He has since been out of action but was thrown a lifeline by Cape Town City in June when he was spotted training with the club.

News of a likely deal with the striker was squashed after Nurkovic's agent Dajan Simac revealed that negotiations had broken down between the club and the player.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The Cape Town City deal is dead because we couldn’t find an agreement. It’s unfortunate because initially it looked like he was going to sign but we ended up not finding each other. At the moment we have nothing on the table [referring to new offers]," Simac told Sowetan.

"I know there have been reports that Samir has a niggling injury from a long time ago and that’s not true. He’s fit and ready to deliver again. It’s unfortunate that some teams seem skeptical about giving him a contract now. Samir has always been a hard worker and he’s been putting in the work behind the scenes to keep shape while he’s still looking for a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nurkovic did not make a single appearance for Royal AM and was eventually released despite apparently having a signed two-year contract with the club.

The player took them to Fifa who ordered Thwihli Thwahla to pay him R12 million for wrongful dismissal and imposed a transfer ban on the club until the money was paid.

Royal AM have since appealed the ruling at CAS and have their transfer ban suspended during the appeals process.

WHAT'S NEXT: It will be interesting to see if any PSL club will be willing to take on the striker considering his circumstances. However, several clubs are in need of a goal scorer so Nurkovic may find a suitor for his services, especially towards the end of the transfer window if clubs have missed out on their main striker targets.