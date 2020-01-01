Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Nkhatha backs Nurkovic to overtake Orlando Pirates' Mhango

The Serbian immediately adjusted in his debut PSL season and is challenging the league’s tried and tested forwards for the Golden Boot

Former forward Kingston Nkhatha has tipped Samir Nurkovic to end the season as the Premier Soccer League ( ) top goal-scorer, and likened the current Amakhosi side to the 2014/15 title-winning group.

Nurkovic, in his debut PSL season, has scored 11 league goals so far and is trailing leading scorer Frank Mhango (14) of by three strikes.

With Chiefs having played a game less than Pirates, Nurkovic could yet overtake Mhango if the season is resumed.

The likes of SuperSport forward Bradley Grobler, ’s Bongi Ntuli, Peter Shalulile of - on 12 goals each - and striker Knox Mutizwa (11) are also gunning to catch Mhango.

Despite all that competition, Nkhatha feels that Nurkovic is surrounded by striking partners who can help him shoot up to the summit of the scorers’ chart.

“Mobility and the support from the likes of Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama make Nurkovic unstoppable,” Nkhatha told Sowetan Live.

“I am positive he will win the top scorer award. It’s rare to excel during your first season at a club as huge as Chiefs, but Nurkovic has adapted quickly. I think what works for him is his physique and tactical discipline.”

While Nurkovic’s partner Castro is on seven goals and Manyama on six, Chiefs have what appears to be a mean attacking machine.

Log leaders Amakhosi have scored the highest number of goals in the league so far and this good run has left Nkhatha comparing the current side to the group that was crowned PSL champions in 2015.

That was the last time for Chiefs to win the league title and Nkhatha says Ernst Middendorp's men are champion material.

“The similarities between our team and the current one is the work ethic and that drive to want to excel in each match. The desire of the current Chiefs team to win is unbelievable,” said Nkhatha.

“When you watch Chiefs play this season, you can't help but remember the 2014/15 team because the approach and attitude is the same. I think they have what it takes to maintain their top spot until the end... when the league resumes.”

Chiefs are four points clear of second-placed , having played a game more than the Brazilians.