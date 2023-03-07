Knowledge Musona made it to the Saudi Arabia Super League's team of the week after his exploits in Al Tai's win over Al-Fateh.

Musona had a hand in all three goals Al Tai scored

Ronaldo had no major impact for Al Nassr

Musona made it to Team of the Week

WHAT HAPPENED: Musona was on song last weekend as his team defeated Al-Fateh 3-2 in a Saudi Arabian top-tier assignment.

The Zimbabwean opened the scoring for Faris Al Shamal in the 17th minute, poking in an Amir Sayoud assist in the 17th minute to make it 1-1 after the hosts had found the back of the net 10 minutes earlier courtesy of Firas Al Buraikan.

The former Amakhosi attacker then set up Guy Mbenza for the second in the 29th minute to ensure his team led by the time the first-half whistle was blown.

However, with 20 minutes to go, Al Buraikan completed his brace to give Al-Fateh momentum.

Then, in stoppage time, Musona was in the right place to connect Mbenza's pass and ensure his team collected maximum points.

His exploits led to Musona's inclusion in the Team of the Week, with Ronaldo missing out.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The legendary Portugal attacker played the entire game but had no major contribution despite Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al Batin.

Renzo Lopez scored first for Al Batin but Ronaldo's team replied through Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohamed Al Fatil, and Mohammed Maran.

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musona's brace and assist took him to the eighth position in the race for the Golden Boot.

The 32-year-old has now scored six goals from 19 matches, as many as he scored in the 24 matches played last season. Musona has six assists to his name, currently two less than he managed in the previous campaign.

Ronaldo, who plays in a more advanced role, has scored eight goals and provided two assists in just six games.

WHAT NEXT: Musona will be hoping to improve his goal and assist stats when Al Tai host Damac in the next league match.