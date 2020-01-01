Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Mphela 'could have broken Bafana Bafana record’

The 35-year-old has reflected on his career which saw him play at the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals and win the PSL title with Amakhosi

Former international Katlego Mphela says he is haunted by the fact that he failed to break Benni McCarthy’s record to become Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer.

Mphela, who retired from professional football three years ago, is considered to be one of the greatest strikers in the history of the having turned out for local giants and .

Boasting 53 international caps‚ Mphela netted 23 goals for Bafana and only Shaun Bartlett and McCarthy scored more goals than 'Killer' for the national team with 29 and 31, respectively.

“I think in terms of life I would say I’m satisfied. Because‚ as you know‚ where I come from, it is a very difficult place to live. And I gave people hope there‚” Mphela told Shoot Online.

“Now if someone mentions the name Brits [Mphela’s home town in North West]‚ or you mention my name‚ people know the place now. And I gave a lot of people believe. Not only in soccer. They believe they can make it in life.

“But I think in terms of sports I look back and I think ‘Jeez‚ I could have broken that record’. The Bafana Bafana record. I look and I could have been more consistent and scored a lot of goals in the PSL."

Mphela feels that he could have achieved more during his time with Sundowns despite having won the PSL Players' Player of the Season and Golden Boot award during his six-year stint with the club.

"I could have gone overseas again‚ or stayed overseas. But you look back again‚ it’s like‚ ‘Nah man. For people to recognise me like this it means I did something’. So I did well. But me being me I don’t think I was always satisfied with what I achieved. Especially after Sundowns won the ," he said.

“When I was there I didn’t have that motivation – I don’t know why. And then‚ after they won it I was like‚ ‘I could have won this thing’. Because I had it in me – I had the talent. And I could have scored 30 goals a season if it wasn’t for injuries and other things. But I think I did well."

Killer's greatest moment probably came during the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup third-place playoff against when he beat legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas with a free-kick from 30 yards which sent the match into extra time.

“I can always come back and say I played in the World Cup‚ played against big nations. I scored against Spain and Casillas – that free-kick everyone talks about," he added.

“And I actually played I think four ‚ and scored in every big tournament I played in. So it’s not a bad career. But the one that haunts me most is the Bafana Bafana record.

"But it happened. When Pitso [Mosimane] left [as Bafana coach]‚ and things changed it was difficult to play for the national team again.

“But we also had easier games where I missed three or four chances‚ we didn’t perform. We were not a bad team but I think we didn’t lose a lot of games‚ but we also didn’t win important games."