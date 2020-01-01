Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Moon had no beef with Middendorp

The Stellenbosch FC hitman explains why he struggled for game time at Naturena

Former striker Ryan Moon explains there’s no bad blood between him and coach Ernst Middendorp.

Currently on the books of Stellenbosch FC, Moon believes the pressure of winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title meant he would struggle for game time.

On the other hand, the former forward has credited the German manager for handing him his first PSL contract at the Team of Choice.

More teams

“There’s no bad blood between me and coach Ernst Middendorp,” Moon told IOL.

“He is a good coach. He was the first coach to sign me in the PSL. I have a lot of respect for coach Ernst but it is all about game time.”

After parting ways with Amakhosi at the end of last season, Moon joined Stellies and reflects on his stint under coach Steve Komphela at Naturena.

“I had a coach that was playing me. Coach, Steve Komphela was playing me regularly," added the 23-year-old.

"But obviously, with coach Ernst, it was different pressure and different styles of play. It was more about game time. I played more under coach Steve but I was also a bit unlucky here and there with injuries.

“It is the same pressure [at Stellenbosch] to be honest.

“We have the pressure to stay in the league here at Stellenbosch and we had the pressure of winning the league at Chiefs. We’ve got to fight for points.”

Article continues below

With coach Steve Barker’s men in their maiden campaign in the top flight, Moon has stated the importance of securing their status.

“Obviously, it is good to be playing football again. I’m thankful to coach Steve,” Moon continued.

“I would love to have done more in terms of goals. I’ll take whatever I have. It is not about me, it is about the team. I think we’ve built a very nice team.”