Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Majoro taking pressure away from Ntuli - AmaZulu coach Dlamini

Usuthu are pinning their hopes on the experienced centre forward, who has been in good scoring form since the current campaign resumed

FC coach Ayanda Dlamini says Lehlohonolo Majoro has eased pressure on fellow striker Bonginkosi Ntuli in front of goal.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants have relied heavily on the exploits of Ntuli this season with the 29-year-old player having netted 12 of their 17 goals in the .

However, Ntuli is yet to score for AmaZulu since the current season resumed, but he recorded an assist as Usuthu were held to a 2-2 draw by Bloemfontein on Monday.

Ntuli set-up former and striker Majoro, who netted his second goal in as many league matches having also scored against on Friday.

Dlamini was pleased to see Majoro find the back of the net against Phunya Sele Sele after the two strikers both started upfront at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“It took away the pressure from Ntuli, you can see even the goal we scored [against ] there was a combination between Ntuli and Majoro," Dlamini said on Far Post.

"We managed to score the first goal. So, I think it worked very well, it is taking pressure away from Ntuli, the target."

The draw saw AmaZulu climb up to 15th place on the league standings which is the relegation play-off spot with three matches left.

Dlamini reflected on their clash with Celtic and he indicated his side will fight for maximum points in their remaining games in order avoid relegation to the National First Division (NFD).

“We move forward as we still have three more games to play, let us see what we get,” the retired striker, who has been in charge of the team since March 2020 added.

"It's a good point to take against a team like Celtic, but to be honest we should have done better.

"We took the lead twice in the game, but we couldn't close shop and protect it. We have three games left so we need to fight for every point during those matches."

AmaZulu are set to take on fellow relegation-threatened side Black in their next league match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.