Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Xulu explains how staying close to Broos and keeping Bafana Bafana spot influenced SuperSport United transfer

SuperSport United defender Siyanda Xulu has opened up on what made him dump a club career in Europe for the second time.

Xulu joined SuperSport in July

He abandoned a club career in Europe

The defender explains why he had to return home

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old centre-back joined Matstsantsa in July after leaving Azerbaijani side Turan Tovuz.

It was the second time he had to return to the Premier Soccer League from Europe after initially signing for Kaizer Chiefs from Russian side Rostov in 2015.

But after also featuring for Maritzburg United, the Bafana Bafana defender relaunched his European career in 2020 when he joined Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv.

With the Africa Cup of Nations finals on the horizon, Xulu was expected to continue at Turan but he opted to return home and he explains his decision.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It's something that I didn't have even to think twice about hence why I even decided to just stay home," said Xulu as per SABC Sport.

“I think at this age and time the most important thing is stability. Overseas it's more money, overseas it's a lot of risk but at this age and time, I don't think I still have that in my pocket.

"The amount of time that I have to risk my career. Even though it is going to be in some sort of bracket financially but I think now it's all about getting life together back home. It's all about focusing on finishing well in my career especially back home."

In addition to stability, Xulu reveals that he simply wanted to be closer to Bafana coach Hugo Broos in order for the Belgian tactician to get a closer look at him.

Xulu has his sights set on making the squad that will do battle at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast next year.

"Yes, it was a factor, me and coach Gavin [Hunt] we had a long chat about it that the coach appreciates me playing overseas, whatever it is coach Hugo [Broos] but again when I'm back home I'm going to be getting that much closer look," he said.

“Which is gonna be very important for him as well. Just to monitor my performance week in, and week out. Yes, coming back home it has a big effect on the Afcon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xulu has already featured in five PSL matches for SuperSport in all competitions and started three of those.

Establishing himself into a regular starter at Matsatsantsa will help him maintain his national team place.

At Matsatsantsa, there is competition in central defence from Thulani Hlatshwayo and rising star Ime Okon as well as utility players Ronald Pfumbidzai and Onismor Bhasera.

WHAT NEXT FOR XULU? The experienced defender will be hoping to continue earning more playing minutes at SuperSport and stay in Broos' plans.