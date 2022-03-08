Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Siphiwe Tshabalala says not only coach Stuart Baxter should be held responsible for the club’s trophyless run, but the players as well.

Since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, Chiefs have endured a dry trophy spell.

Interestingly, it was Baxter who helped them to that last piece of silverware and the coach is now hard-pressed to guide Amakhosi back to their glory days.

After being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, chances of Chiefs ending the season with a trophy appear slim as they trail PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 16 points, albeit with three games in hand.

“It’s disappointing they were knocked out. I for one was rooting for them. I can also feel for the fans when they express their disappointment as well. I think it’s five years now without winning any silverware,” said Tshabalala on Newzroom Afrika.

“But on the contrary when I was there, we once went through a trophy drought and we never gave up, we kept on going and trying until we won a trophy. So the dry spell will always be there but it is what you do about the situation.

“Unfortunately, you cannot run from that. This is a squad that has been chosen to represent the club so they must dig deep and make sure they bring back the glory days.

“The issue is not about one individual. Obviously, as a coach, you will have to take the fall but players must step up as well. It’s a problem that requires everyone to raise their hands and act as a collective.”

Tshabalala was part of Baxter’s squad which won the 2012/13 PSL title as well as the other one two seasons later.

The two also inspired the Soweto giants to the 2014 Nedbank Cup, as well as the MTN8 the same year.

Now at 37, Tshabalala says he is still willing to keep on playing and has not yet retired.

“No, a big no. I haven’t retired. I’m not playing at the moment but I’m working hard training and preparing myself to come back,” Tshabalala added.

“I still have the desire to continue playing, so I have not yet retired. Hopefully, you will see me playing next season.”

Tshabalala most recently played for AmaZulu last season.