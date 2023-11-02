Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Ngezana scoops major award in Romania after impressive FCSB display

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana was named best player of Round One of the Romanian Cup after his eye-catching exploits.

Ngezana took time to settle in Romania

He has since become a key player for FCSB

South African rewarded for hard work

WHAT HAPPENED: The centre-back was on the score sheet as his team FCSB defeated Bihor Oradea 2-0 in their first Group C game. The 26-year-old was excellent as the team collected maximum points - scoring the second goal.

They are now second in the pool with four points after the most recent 1-1 draw with Galati on Tuesday.

WHAT HE SAID: "It feels exciting, because of the recognition, of the support from the fans. Thanks to the technical team for helping me to improve," Ngezana told the media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Group C of the Romanian Cup comprises six teams and it goes without saying that FCSB FC will need Ngezana's good defending to stand a chance of making it to the next phase of the annual competition.

In the league, FCSB are leading the race for this season's title having bagged 31 points from the 31 matches played.

Ngezana has played eight league games and one cup game, managing a goal and an assist despite being a defender.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana will need to maintain his level of consistency to stand a chance of being considered by Bafana coach Hugo Broos for next year's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

It is obvious the Belgian has his preferred defenders, but with his displays for FCSB, Ngezana can force his way into the team.

With his current form, Ngezana can definitely deliver for the national team.