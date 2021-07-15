Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Sithole: It is time to be Caf Champions League 'heroes for years to come'

Amakhosi face continental giants Al Ahly for the first time since the 2002 Caf Super Cup clash

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Justice Sithole says it is not by chance that Amakhosi are within 90 minutes of being crowned African champions.

The Soweto giants face continental heavyweights Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday.

It is the first time for Chiefs to be in the final of a continental competition since losing 4-1 to, interestingly, Al Ahly in the 2002 Caf Super Cup.

Amakhosi have never won the Champions League before and Sithole feels they now face the prospect of being regarded as “heroes for years to come.”

“We are not in the final by mistake. It was through the hard work of the players,” said Sithole as per Sun Sport.

“Having reached this point there’s only one result and that is to win the final. It’s time for them to be the heroes at Chiefs for years to come. I think this is their [players] time to make their mark.”

Sithole was part of the Chiefs squad which lost to Al Ahly and current Amakhosi first assistant coach Arthur Zwane was also in that team

The previous season, they had lifted the Caf Cup Winners’ Cup, the only continental silverware they boast.

Sithole feels the current Chiefs squad can atone for the season’s difficult domestic campaign by winning the Champions League.



“We are coming from a very difficult season. We weren’t happy with the things that were happening within the club,” Sithole said.

“But now we find ourselves in this position that can bring back the smile to many people’s faces.”

After finishing eighth in the Premier Soccer League as well as missing out on the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs failed to earn themselves the right to play in the Caf inter-club competition next season through the domestic channel.

Their only chance of returning to the Caf Champions League rests in beating Al Ahly to win the Champions League.

Article continues below

If they managed to attain that, they will earn an automatic spot in the elite club football competition next season.

Further Caf Champions League final reading