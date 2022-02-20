Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Richards makes suggestion to Baxter on how to revive the club

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Rene Richards says it is high time coach Stuart Baxter gives playing opportunities and trusts youngsters in his team.

The retired footballer who also used to play as a left-back says it is unlike Chiefs to go for a long spell without claiming any piece of silverware.

Interestingly, it was Baxter who is the last coach to have delivered a trophy for Chiefs when he guided them to the 2014/15 league title.

“It is not like Chiefs to not win a trophy, I mean they should take a cup every season, as I said before maybe it is about time they give youngsters an opportunity, trust them to revive this club,” Richards told Soccer Laduma.

“I can't say he doesn't believe in youngsters because he called me to the national team to play and we had a very young team then. In terms of him leaving [Kaizer Chiefs] I really can't comment on that.”

Chiefs have at least nine players aged 30 and above who have been trusted by Baxter this season.

Some Chiefs younger players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane and Sabelo Radebe have been struggling for regular game time.

Veteran Bernard Parker has often been preferred for attacker Kgaogelo Sekgota who boasts the experience of having played in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Sekgota was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South African football before he joined Amakhosi.

Before the start of the season, Baxter went for experienced players like Cole Alexander, Sifiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange.