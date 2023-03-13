Former Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has advised Kaizer Chiefs players on how to survive the onslaught of boo boys in the stands.

Bimenyimana finally broke his goal drought on Sunday

But before that, he had become a target of booing

A few other Chiefs players have been booed this season

WHAT HAPPENED? This season, a number of Chiefs players have been the victims of booing by impatient Amakhosi fans as Chiefs struggle for consistency. Those who have been booed the most are forwards Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Ashley du Preez and Khama Billiat.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has even reacted to fans jeering his players while backing them.

Nyirenda has since demanded the Amakhosi players to be strong and guard against being demoralised by fans disapproving of their performances.

WHAT NYIRENDA SAID: “Kaizer Chiefs supporters are supposed to provide support to their players, and that is what makes them the 12th player. But you know, supporters are more emotional than any other stakeholder of this game,” Nyirenda told ThisIsFootball.Africa

“It’s fine, they are free to criticise as that would give some check on the team. But booing never builds a player. There are some mentally weak players who cannot take it, instead they break.

“Players vying to play for Chiefs must wear steel skin. Otherwise, it wouldn’t work for them. Chiefs are a serial cup and league-winning brand. But this has not been the case in the past six or so years,” he said.

“And that has put everyone under pressure. Any below-par performance is warranting so much scolding. Hence, making it so difficult for players and coaches. When Chiefs start collecting some silverware, it shall be a relief to all players and coaches because the supporters will have something to boast about.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana and Du Preez responded to criticism from fans by sending Chiefs into the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals. The duo scored in Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Casric Stars at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

It was the first time for Bimenyimana to score this season while it was Du Preez’s third of the year.

Not only Chiefs players have endured jeering by fans from the terraces this season, but Orlando Pirates players as well, especially Bienvenu Eva Nga and Terrence Dzvukamanja, although they have since improved their game and mended the relationship with fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After reaching the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, Amakhosi return to their bid to finish the season in the top two and earn a Caf Champions League spot.

They visit struggling Maritzburg United on Saturday, seeking three points.