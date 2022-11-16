Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Nurkovic reports Royal AM to Fifa

Samir Nurkovic's lawyer has confirmed approaching Fifa to demand Royal AM pay the two months' salary claimed to be owed to the player.

Nurkovic currently a free agent after leaving Royal AM

But the striker is said to be owed money by the club

The Serbian has now dragged the KZN side to Fifa

WHAT HAPPENED? Nurkovic recently parted ways with Royal AM before featuring in an official match for the KwaZulu-Natal club. He had signed for Thwihli Thwahla in July, less than a month after he was offloaded by Kaizer Chiefs. But a long-term injury denied him playing opportunities at Royal AM, who opted to terminate his contract. The 30-year-old featured in the Macufe Cup as his only participation in Royal AM’s colours. His lawyer Davor Lazic says they have already sent a letter to Fifa demanding that the player be paid by the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “After two months had lapsed of not being anything, we [gave] them this notice and gave them an additional 15 days to settle the debt, [but] they didn’t, again they didn’t do anything in that regard,” Lazic told SABC Sport. “They went even further by stating that they will terminate the contract. Again we waited for a month, for that month period time to lapse and then we again warned them that if they don’t pay everything that we had ordered at that point in time… that was [the] end of October, that we will have no other option than to claim his rights before Fifa Tribunal.

“So again, two weeks lapsed, [and] no response whatsoever from the club’s point of view, and on 8 November [2022] we filed the claim before Fifa. I’m not sure if they are not pleased with his performance or not but that shouldn’t be the issue in relation to the termination of a contract. Let’s assume that was true, that he was injured and he couldn’t play.”

“That again cannot be a valid reason to cease any payment, not even to deduct like 10% or 20% of his salary. And again not even something like that to trigger the club’s decision to terminate his contract. That goes beyond, you know, my imagination.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent seasons, some PSL clubs have been found at the end of transfer sagas with Fifa. Kaizer Chiefs were banned from participating in the transfer market two seasons ago and Marumo Gallamts were also recently sanctioned by the world football governing body.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NURKOVIC? Nurkovic has been linked with a move to TS Galaxy who are reported to have opened talks with him. Another unnamed PSL club is said to be after the Serb.