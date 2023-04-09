Njabulo Blom suffered an injury blow that limited his participation in St Louis City FC’s seventh Major League Soccer match on Saturday night.

St Louis lost a second straight MLS game

Blom came on as a sub but was later taken off

He has sustained a groin injury

WHAT HAPPENED? St Louis lost 3-0 away at Western Conference log leaders Seattle Sounders. It was their second successive defeat after starting the season on fire with five straight victories.

Blom was introduced as a substitute in the 64th minute. But the former Kaizer Chiefs was taken off after 14 mins after sustaining a groin injury.

It was the second successive defeat for Bradley Carnell’s St Louis who had started the season well with five straight wins. Last weekend, they lost to Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s Minnesota United at home.

This time around, it was Concacaf champions Seattle Sounders who beat them. Seattle Sounders might be familiar with South African football fans after they were beaten by Percy Tau’s Al Ahly at the Fifa Club World Cup in February.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since recovering from a bout of Covid-19 that saw him miss Bafana Bafana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia, Blom has lost his St Louis starting place. He has come off the bench in the last three games.

Now that he is injured, he would be hoping it will not move him out of the starting lineup when he returns.

But with St Louis having lost momentum, Carmell might opt to shake things up in his squad and try new strategies which might accommodate a fully-fit Blom.

WHAT NEXT FOR BLOM? The extent of Blom's injury is yet to be known and he would be hoping it is not serious.

St Louis host Cincinnati next weekend and will be pushing to recover from the two games they have lost.